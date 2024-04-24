Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Properties, based in Market Street in Alnwick, will help people to buy and sell homes across the whole of the county.

The company has been set up by Charlie Maling-Dunn, who lives near Belford and has professional experience of buying and selling homes and land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Properties currently has a selection of new-build and traditional housing for sale, ranging in price from a £1.7 million six-bedroom home in Burgham Park, Felton, to a £335,000 three-bedroom semi-detached house in Loansdean, Morpeth.

Peter Wood, Charlie Jefferson and Helen Parkinson from Northumberland Properties.

Other homes for sale are in locations including Morpeth, Alnwick, Christon Bank and Felton.

Charlie said: “We have set up Northumberland Properties to offer a pioneering and unparalleled new approach to buying and selling homes in this county with the needs of the customer at its heart.

"What we want to do is to break the mould of traditional estate agency in Northumberland and to offer a totally inclusive customer experience. As an independent agency, we can flex to meet each customer’s individual requirements whether their budget is large or small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate that selling a home involves much more than just finding a buyer and we are offering comprehensive support throughout the entire process, starting with a free no-obligation valuation. Our customer care journey includes the offer of mortgage solutions, home insurance, financial planning and even home removal services.

“We are working with individual sellers as well as small to medium sized housebuilders. For private buyers and sellers, we have created a VIP Members’ Club for exclusive early access to homes coming to the market, along with other exclusive benefits.

“We are also offering in-house auction service to deliver quick sales where the vendor’s circumstances demand a fast outcome.”

Also among the selection for sale is King Edward’s Place in Morpeth where Ida Homes is building 18 luxury apartments. Ten of the apartments have already been reserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie said: “We will be acting as the sales agent for Ida Homes and Redfoot Developments. We will shortly be announcing news of more new homes developers who will be partnering with Northumberland Properties.”