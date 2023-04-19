New era for Northumberland renewables specialist following acquisition by RSK Group

RSK, a global leader in the delivery of sustainable solutions, hopes the acquisition will enhance its strength in the renewable energy sector.

Based near Bamburgh, the Calibrate team operates in the agriculture, chemical processing, food and drink, tourism and leisure, manufacturing, industry and education sectors with a focus on energy and cost savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning business has, over the last decade, developed particular expertise transforming production efficiencies of large agri-businesses.

The installation at West Ancroft.

Recent projects have included West Ancroft Farm, near Berwick, where a 6MW heatpump dries one of the largest tonnages of grain in the country. In the tourism and leisure industry, they have installed a system at Newbiggin Maritime Centre.

Calibrate Energy Engineering director Susie McDonald, who will continue to lead the business, said: “We are thrilled to become part of RSK Group in order to realise our vision to grow and make a greater impact with what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although we are a progressive business, we have always been a small business with big ideas to expand into new industries. This acquisition allows us to take those ideas and accomplish our strategy quicker and with greater effect and we welcome the support and impressive credentials of RSK Group to enable us to accomplish that.

"In return, we are able to offer RSK Group a unique set of knowledge and skills to their wide scope of credentials.”

Calibrate director Susie McDonald.

RSK Group Chief Executive Officer Alan Ryder said: “Calibrate’s expert use of ground and air- source heat pumps and combined heat and power technologies have been designed to significantly reduce fossil fuel costs, greenhouse gas emissions and so perfectly aligns with the RSK commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The application of these technologies across a wide range of sectors, from agriculture to chemical processing, industry, education and food and leisure, offers a great deal of opportunity across the RSK Group of companies and will enhance our renewable energy offering.