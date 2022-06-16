Sarah Spiller previously worked in translation services in Alnwick for 20 years but decided on a new business venture following lockdown.

“Like many people, I was working from home during lockdown and enjoyed walking our dogs,” Sarah said.

“I wanted a new challenge and it was a natural progression to establish a professional dog walking service.

Sarah Spiller of Tails on Trails.

"Not everyone can take their dogs out and about, due to work commitments; travelling, attending events, weddings or even illness.

“Everyone has learnt how dogs and other pets can help improve the quality of human life and improve mental wellbeing.

"Keeping dogs fit, healthy and exercised is important for the animal’s wellbeing and at some stage, an owner may require regular or additional help.

"Establishing a professional business service called Tails on Trails sums-up what I offer to our clients.”

Sarah is married to Alnwick-based vet, Adam Spiller, and the couple have two adopted rescue dogs.

She has attended dog first aid courses and is fully-dog walker insured and DBS checked. She also has a built for purpose vehicle.

Sarah explains: “I live at Hazon, near Guyzance, and wanted a vehicle to transport clients dogs to and from various locations.

"The van is fully-kitted out with individual dog crates to accommodate different breeds of dog and with onboard drinking water; cooling fans and mats, towels and first aid kit.”