Canine Adventures has been created by Lizzie Bell in Ancroft.

The purpose-built dog walking field includes six-foot-high 'Tornado' fencing, access to fresh water and secure car parking.

"It is great for all types of dogs and especially those that are somewhat nervous or reactive,” explained Lizzie.

Canine Adventures, a new dog walking facility at Ancroft.

“Within the field we have a doggy paddling pool, adventure play logs, a sand pit, tunnel and jumps. Lots of fun activities for dogs to have fun. There is also a field shelter for poorer weather.”

She was inspired by her older brother Matthew who has opened a secure dog walking field in Darlington.

“After doing some research I soon realised there was definitely a market for a dog walking field in Northumberland,” said Lizzie.