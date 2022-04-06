John McDonald.

John McDonald has worked in the health care sector for more than 20 years.

However, in 2016, he was diagnosed with bowel cancer and hydrocephalus which involved a series of treatment plans including brain surgery which left him with lasting damage.

Although his condition severely affected his ability to work through fatigue, memory issues and balance difficulties he put coping strategies in place to minimise the effects of his symptoms, which have helped him to start his own business.

Eagle’s Wings Consultancy has been created to help organisations communicate with and understand people with disabilities particularly those with hidden disabilities such as brain injury and neurological conditions.

John’s expertise includes reviewing disability policies, processes, and procedures, training in disability awareness and helping employers promote a diverse and inclusive workplace and workforce.

John said: “Often organisations have processes in place to help staff with a disability, but they are often focused on more physical aspects of disability, I am helping where disability is more hidden.

"I tend to help where the adaptations to a business are more a change in working practice than the physical environment.”

He added: “Sometimes all that people need is the opportunity to talk about their feelings or discuss how an employer can help them adapt the workplace for their disability.