Merit, which has its HQ in Cramlington, will now take on 20 new apprentices in 2023.

The recruitment drive covers different areas of the firm’s work, such as pipefitting and welding, metal fabrication, electrical, and document control.

Ashley Cassap, people advisor at Merit, said: “Merit’s apprenticeship programme plays an important role in the business’ continued growth and provides long-term career opportunities for young people in the North East.

Apprentices, from left to right, Liam Harrison and Curtis Pogson with Merit's manufacturing project lead Andy Lynch.

“We are proud to support our community and it’s important that businesses like us create opportunities for young people, to nurture talent right from the very start.

“Our apprenticeship programme is aimed at helping young people achieve their full potential through continuous training and exposure to specialist skills.”

Apprentices typically study at college for six months before starting in Merit’s factory, with one day per week spent in college for the following four years.

Merit has doubled its workforce in the last two years aided by an expansion of its Cramlington factory, which is due to create 50 jobs once completed in April.

Merit apprentices with the firm's people advisor Ashley Cassap.

Tony Wells, CEO of Merit, said: “As a pioneer in the construction industry Merit recognises the importance of providing training routes into the industry to ultimately drive wider UK productivity growth and bolster the industry’s resilience, as it faces both a challenging economic climate alongside ambitious UK net-zero targets.”

