Leeds Building Society has launched an on-going programme of one-to-one free fraud clinics at its high street locations – including the Morpeth branch on Bridge Street.

They have been put together to support those who want to improve their financial resilience and learn more about how to protect themselves from financial crime.

The 30-minute sessions will be run by branch managers, who will take customers through the most common financial crimes and offer expert protection advice.

Covering topics such as online banking, card fraud, scam mail and APP fraud, there will also be the flexibility to look at any specific concerns attendees may have in more detail.

The appointments are available to the general public as well as the society’s members and can be booked via telephone or in branches.

Graham Binns, Leeds Building Society’s head of branch network, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to share the knowledge our teams have learned and help people in Morpeth to feel more financially resilient.”