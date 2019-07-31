New coffee shop planned for Amble - this is the what the businessman aims to create
A coffee shop is being proposed at the site of a former menswear shop in Amble.
Joseph Macaulay-Yeoman of 1911 Coffee Co. plans to open in a vacant unit at 28-30 Queen Street.
He has submitted a change of use application to Northumberland County Council.
Its proposed opening hours are 7.30am to 4.30pm from Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday, closed Sunday.
Mr Macaulay-Yeoman, in his application, states: ‘We believe it will have a positive impact on the local environment.
‘We pride ourselves on reaching out to the community and creating a comfortable place where people can come and enjoy a sandwich, coffee and cake with their neighbours, family and friends.
‘The premises was previously a store that sold men’s clothing but has remained vacant since November 2018.
‘We believe our coffee shop will give this part of the high street an uplift in visitors.’