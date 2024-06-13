Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new health and aesthetics facility is now open in Morpeth.

Oldgate Clinic offers a range of innovative treatments, including Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapies for hair restoration, joint pain, and skin rejuvenation, all administered by highly qualified professionals.

Its PRP treatments are designed to provide effective solutions for both men and women experiencing thinning hair, and for individuals suffering from joint pain due to arthritis or sports injuries such as tennis elbow and Achilles tendinitis.

The professionals at the facility offer PRP microneedling as well to reduce wrinkles, acne scarring and improve overall skin tone.

The new Oldgate Clinic in Morpeth.

In addition to PRP treatments, Oldgate Clinic provides comprehensive blood testing services.

Co-owner Kurt Moulding said: “We are thrilled to bring these advanced treatments to Morpeth and surrounding areas.

“Our goal is to offer our patients the highest standard of care with proven, effective therapies that can significantly improve their quality of life.

“Our team is comprised of a dedicated paramedic and a nurse practitioner, both with extensive experience and a commitment to patient safety and satisfaction.

“We pride ourselves on our professionalism and our ability to deliver personalised care tailored to each individual’s needs.”