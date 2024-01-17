New chief executive appointed at Advance Northumberland
He will officially start on March 18, succeeding current group executive director, Robin Earl who announced his desire to move on at the end of last year.
Steven has previously been chief operating officer at the Port of Tyne, group managing director at Able UK and managing director at Banks Mining. He is currently managing director at QE Facilities Ltd.
Robin Earl said: “We are delighted to welcome Steven and recognise his knowledge and experience, which will be a tremendous influence on the success of our business and that of Northumberland. His expertise will be vital to our future development and the strategic direction as a group working alongside our shareholder.
“My work with Advance Northumberland commenced four years ago, since then I have been privileged to work alongside a dedicated, talented team delivering real change for the people of Northumberland. However, it was time for me to look towards new challenges and to focus my time and energy on other professional and personal interests.
“I am very proud that the company and its collaborative working relationship with Northumberland County Council has gone from strength to strength during my tenure.
“Steven will be inheriting a company not only with fantastic people and projects, but also the foundations and opportunity to deliver even more for Northumberland and contribute to a lasting positive change in the county.”
Jeff Reid, chair of Advance Northumberland said: "It's great news to announce Steven as our new CEO - he is bringing with him a wealth of skills and experience.
"It's a role which brings a host of opportunities and Steven is joining us at an exciting time as we continue to drive forward with the council to maximise business and employment opportunities in the county."
Advance Northumberland is a unique economic regeneration company, established by Northumberland County Council with a clear remit to improve prosperity, quality of life and increase business activity throughout the communities of Northumberland.
Wholly owned by the county council, Advance Northumberland is the council’s primary regeneration delivery vehicle. It employs a wide range of investment, development and regeneration capabilities to shape places and promote economic growth and prosperity in Northumberland.