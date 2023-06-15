The new glass-free format launch by Marlish Waters will focus on English Tonic Water, Premium Lemonade, Ginger Ale and Soda Water, with the aim of helping to tackle waste, reduce costs and boost recycling efforts.

This will be supported by a range of launch offers and promotions with partner wholesalers over the summer season.

In April, it announced that all its on-site production was switching to 100 per cent renewable energy. Approximately 15 per cent of it is being produced on the family-owned farm in Hartburn itself, via the on-site solar panels.

Cousins Joe Evans and Elizabeth Walton, the co-founders of Marlish Waters.

Joe Evans, director, and co-founder of Marlish Waters, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing the launch of a selection of our tonics and mixers range in a new 150ml can format.

“After the success of the range in the glass format, coupled with recent updates to the canning facilities at our factory on Marlish Farm, it felt like the right time to roll out the range in an even more recyclable format.

“Aluminium cans are infinitely recyclable and both cheaper and easier to recycle than glass. Cans also take less time to chill down in a fridge, requiring less energy to do so.

“If you then add in that fact that we have our own on-site canning line, powered by renewable energy, canning our tonics and mixers range really was a no brainer!”