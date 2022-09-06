News you can trust since 1854
New cafe bar opens within 100 yards of Beadnell beach

A new bar and café just yards from one of Northumberland’s most popular beaches has officially opened.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 3:17 pm
The Landing at Beadnell Bay has been created from shipping containers next to the main car park.

Speaking earlier this summer, Michael Dawson, who also runs the Craster Arms in the village and the Black Swan in nearby Seahouses, said: “We’re very excited about it.

"It’s just a fabulous location with a real prime spot next to Beadnell Bay where so many people come to visit.

The Landing at Beadnell Bay.

"We think a beachside bar and grill will be very popular in that location.”

The facility will cater for 40 indoor customers and 20 outdoor patrons.

Planning permission for a café with rooftop terrace on the wider site - itself a scaled down version of a £1 million earlier plan - was approved last November.

However, that development has been put on hold due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns about its viability.

The Landing is less than 100 yards from Beadnell beach.

Mr Dawson has come to an agreement with the landowner to operate The Landing for a four year period ahead of the permanent facility being developed in 2026.

