New-build investment helps strong growth

An independent estate agent is reporting strong growth in Northumberland, with sales up 161 per cent from this time last year.

New-build property investment and a rising trend to live along or near to the Northumberland coast have played a key role in Sanderson Young’s growth.

Chairman Duncan Young said: “We’re experiencing a strong year across the entire North East region, but particularly in Northumberland.

“Instructions across the region are up 274 per cent and our Alnwick branch is achieving a 25 per cent higher turnover than it was at the same time last year.

“New homes developments have been instrumental to our growth. We currently have 14 live new-home sites located across Northumberland in places including Morpeth, Lesbury, Heddon and Wylam.

“The majority of these homes are sold and we expect to be instructed to sell on many more developments as we enter the second half of 2019.”

Sanderson Young has relocated its Alnwick office to premises in Bondgate Without.

Duncan added: “Our newly-refurbished office in a prime location in Alnwick, coupled with Northumberland becoming a very popular place to live, is attracting more buyers and vendors through the door to discuss their property requirements and interests.

“There’s a demand out there for good quality homes, to let or buy, and we’re focused on helping our clients to meet their goals, whether that’s to help sell a client’s property investment or support a buyer in securing their dream home.”

Meanwhile, Sanderson Young sold three holiday let apartments overlooking the beach at Beadnell just aweek after they went on the market.

Valuer and negotiator Heather Armstrong said: “The development was only on the market for two days when the best buyer was identified and who secured the purchase within 24 hours.”