As part of its £250,000 programme of work to install new energy efficient boilers, Bernicia’s in-house construction services team is managing the latest phase of an ongoing two-year replacement project at 166 homes in Berwick.

Old boilers are being removed and replaced with the latest Ideal Heating Logic combi boilers and new thermostats.

Bernicia’s sub-contracting team from K Dixon Building Services in Berwick are also checking radiators in properties and replacing any that are not working.

Bernicia project manager Carl Dickson with a newly fitted boiler system at a tenant’s home in Tweedmouth.

The programme of work in the Berwick area has reached Tweedmouth, where Commercial Manager Mark Brewis and Project Manager Carl Dickson recently inspected the latest boiler installation at a tenant’s home.

Mark said: “The new boilers we are fitting are more energy efficient – helping to cut bills and bring peace of mind for tenants, which is a great feeling for our team to see the difference it makes to people’s lives.

“The work we are carrying out in the Berwick area is the latest phase in a rolling programme of work following on from our programme to fit more than 350 new boilers into homes in the Ashington area.”

Simon Grylls, head of construction services, is overseeing the programme supported by site manager Russell Bendelow, Mark and Carl.

