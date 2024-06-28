Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Northumberland robotics business has been launched with £8m of initial funding, and has already landed its first client.

VersaTile Automation, based in Blyth, has created a moving floor tile logistics system with AI capabilities that it says can improve the efficiency of customers’ warehouses.

The ‘intelligent floor’ can keep track of where goods, contained in totes, cages, or pallets, are in the facility, move them around immediately, and use its self-learning capabilities to respond to unpredictable changes.

The tiles that VersaTile manufacture can be integrated into clients’ existing facilities, and the firm claims it can double productivity while requiring half as much space as traditional warehouse systems.

VersaTile has created AI-powered floor tiles that can move products around factories and warehouses. (Photo by VersaTile)

Northampton logistics firm Wincanton has signed a three-year deal to become VersaTile’s first customer and the tech has already been deployed at the firm’s high-volume e-commerce fulfilment centre.

The system, according to VersaTile, is currently delivering a three-times increase in pick and presentation rates their orders.

Joni Rautavuori, CEO of VersaTile, said: “Supply chains are under tremendous pressure to meet ever changing customer demands for shorter delivery times, higher flexibility, and lower cost in a sustainable manner.

“Lack of productivity development and availability of labour is adding to this challenge, particularly in the UK. Current warehouse operations are creaking under the pressure and warehouse employees are under greater strain than ever.

“VersaTile’s solution uses advanced technology to solve this.

“Having Wincanton, a leading supply chain company in the UK, as our first customer shows the credibility of VersaTile technology and the trust in our experienced team behind it.”

Paul Durkin, chief customer and innovation officer at Wincanton, added: “Wincanton is accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technology for the benefit of its customers.

“Our exciting investment in this innovative tote-to-person picking solution from VersaTile Automation will transform productivity and efficiency in our shared user e-fulfilment operations.”

VersaTile is a spin out from Northumberland-based advanced manufacturing firm Tharsus Group, which provided the company with its £8m seed funding.