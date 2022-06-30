New Berwick art gallery couple: ‘We want people to feel relaxed’

Fieldhouse Gallery on Bridge Street is run by husband and wife team John and Kerry Fieldhouse. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Fieldhouse Gallery on Bridge Street is run by husband and wife team John and Kerry Fieldhouse, who moved to the town three years ago.

Kerry creates sumptuous textiles and clothing. John is a long-established artist whose luminous paintings evoke the moods of land, sky and water in the Borders country.

They have described that whilst there is everything at their premises you might expect in an art gallery – paintings and sculpture, unique jewellery and various crafts – there are also cosy nooks and comfy chairs, a warm invitation to sit and rest awhile, the offer of a cup of tea or coffee for those who want to linger and no pressure to buy.

John said: “People feel shy of coming into art galleries because they think they need to know about art or that they'll be expected to buy something. And if they do buy, sometimes they don't visit again because they think they'll have to buy again.

“But that’s not what we’re about. We want people to feel relaxed about looking around.”

The gallery offers a selection of his large canvases, small watercolours and affordable prints, as well as works by Kerry.

Other local artists featured at Fieldhouse include Lindsey Hunter's costume jewellery, paper and wire structures by Linda Keith and willow sculptures and baskets by Anna Turnbull.

Kerry said: “When the opportunity came up to have a gallery in Berwick town centre, we embraced it. We opened in April and we’ve had a really good response so far – people appreciate our ethos of providing a feel-good place to be comfortable just coming and going.

“This is somewhere you can call in if you’re at a loose end, check out what’s new, stay for a couple of minutes or take the weight off, sit and have a chat.

“As artists and makers, conversations and feedback are very important to us.

“Not everyone is interested in looking at paintings, so we offer a varied feast for the eye and a spectrum of prices.”