New Bernicia director appointed to lead business change

Highly experienced change management professional Michael Dent has been appointed into a key role at Northumberland-based housing association Bernicia.

He is Bernicia’s director of business change – a new role overseeing the design and adoption of new systems and approaches that will enhance customer and colleague experience, ensuring services meet diverse and changing needs.

Michael was originally brought into the association in a consultancy role as project director of customer service excellence.

Such has been the success of the project – Bernicia is now the first housing association nationally to deliver end-to-end repairs services through the cloud-based Salesforce platform – that he has been appointed into a senior full-time position to embed digital transformation into other areas of customer service.

Michael has a track record of managing and delivering customer service and change management across large companies, including npower and Water-Plus.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to join such a driven organisation that has a strong focus on improving not only the service of its customers, but also communities in the North East.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team to help lead the delivery of impactful business change to drive better outcomes for customers, colleagues and the business.

“Helping the team to make sure we’re delivering the right changes at the right time will help support the organisation’s continued success and positive impacts it creates for customers, colleagues and the region.”

Andrea Malcolm, Bernicia deputy chief executive, said: “Michael brings exceptional governance and project management skills to a complex and important direction of travel for Bernicia.”