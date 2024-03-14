Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northumberland Awards – or the TNA’s for short – kick-off with accolades in Weddings, Hair and Beauty and Hospitality in 2024, with Retail, Charities, Small Businesses and Sport planned across the next two years.

Jessica Angus has worked in events, weddings, hospitality and tourism for almost 20 years and has attended many awards over the past few years with her current full-time job.

She said at the launch night “There aren’t many award schemes in the county and the ones that are have a pay-to-enter system.

Jessica Angus, picture by HOPE VISUAL PRODUCTIONS, and the awards logo.

“The TNA’s will be a free-to-enter system for all Northumberland businesses and individuals, making them a lot more accessible.”

Throughout the awards, Jessica aims to put a spotlight on small, independent businesses, individuals, artists, bands and suppliers, highlighting the talent available across the county.

She added: “Northumberland has increased in popularity over the past decade – especially with tourism, film and TV locations.

“All of the businesses across Northumberland make a huge effort to deliver a high-quality customer and guest experience for all those who visit our region. It is now time to celebrate them and the hard work they put towards our economy every day of the year.”

The first awards open for nominations and entries on March 31 will be for the Weddings sector. These can be made via www.vinvineevents.co.uk/the-northumberland-awards along with more information on all the awards the TNA’s will offer.