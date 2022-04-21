New attraction aims to be a game changer

Caton Airey (seated) and Matt Dawson enjoy a game challenge.

The Arcade Warehouse has opened at Royal Quays Outlet and Independent Centre in North Shields.

The new venue contains a wide range of classic arcade games and modern state of the art units, from the classic Pac Man and Space Invaders to Virtual Reality.

The machines are all set to free play after an entrance fee of £8.95 for a two-hour time slot.

The concept is the idea of Caton Airey and business partner Dan Rees who opened their first two Arcade Warehouses in their native Lincolnshire.

Caton said: “We wanted to bring the idea to Royal Quays as there are already family-oriented activities here such as Inflata Nation and Gutterball Alley which means that families can come to the Outlet Centre and spend all-day having fun together at the various facilities.

“We came up to North Shields to have a look at the facilities here and decided that Royal Quays was the perfect place for us to expand our business.

"We tested the water by opening a small shop selling gaming peripherals, ‘My-G Gadgets Gizmos and Gaming’ and that has been a success too.”

They currently employs six staff and are looking to take on more as the businesses grow. The Arcade also includes a café and the whole space is available for private parties and functions.

Caton added: “What’s unique about the Arcade is the wide variety of games that we have on offer.

“We are seeing parents coming in and going straight for the classic games such as Space Invaders as it reminds them of their teenage years, and we see our younger customers getting competitive in high-definition games or VR.

"Then we see the magic happening where parents and children talk about their experiences and try each other’s favourite games.”

Royal Quays Outlet and Independent Centre manager Matt Dawson said: “The Centre is evolving constantly, and I am always looking at new, fresh ideas to welcome people her to shop, eat and enjoy themselves.

"We’ve already got several family-based activities both onsite and nearby which are attracting more people, especially families to enjoy their leisure time.