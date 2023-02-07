Chris McEwan, 35, is determined to show that apprenticeships are open to all age-groups.

He previously worked at McDonald’s and on the fresh meat counter at Tesco but was frustrated not to get any ‘real butchery experience'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the team and being taught by some of the best in the North East is really class,” he said.

Chris McEwan.

"The best part for me is seeing the whole process from start to finish, taking a whole carcass and turning it into the various cuts and producing oven ready dishes that are very popular here.”

Chris will become a fully qualified butcher and develop skills such as knife handling, working on whole carcasses of local pork, lamb and beef. He will also learn the art of sausage and burger production, as well as the importance of health and safety in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be working alongside Turnbull’s experienced team of master butchers, led by another member of the McEwan clan, Peter, both in Turnbull’s Food Hall and cutting and processing unit.

Chris, who is also a self-proclaimed foodie, added: “I’m a particular fan of using game meat to recreate one of my favourite recipes which I’ll have to share. I love cooking and working with food has boosted my confidence in the kitchen even more.”

Chris McEwan.

He follows in the footsteps of Rob Darling who joined Turnbull’s as an apprentice butcher at the age of 17 and went on to win Young Butcher of the year 2020, presented by The Princess Royal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris’s appointment was revealed during during National Apprenticeship Week.

Turnbull’s are proud to offer training which is overseen by MEAT Ipswich,an independent body which provide resources and assessment programmes for butchers across the UK.

Mark Turnbull, fifth generation Turnbull’s family custodian, said: “We have been delighted with the way Rob and Chris have developed their skills as apprentice butchers and their training providers, Meat Ipswich, have been a fantastic resource.