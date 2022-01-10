AIS Technical's three new appointments; Ian, Gavin, and Adam

The appointments at the North Shields firm include technical sales manager, Ian Fishpool, planning and performance manager, Gavin Clark and technical design specialist, Adam Donaldson.

Ian’s previous roles involved generating business across the Middle East, Asia and the USA, as well as managing a network of sales agents.

At AIS Technical, Ian will be responsible for securing major international projects, primarily at construction phase, identifying new markets, developing new products and expanding the company’s existing network of sales agents globally.

New performance manager, Gavin Clark has worked for the past 20 years in a wide range of sectors including food production, the automotive industry and oil and gas supply for many different companies.

With a master’s degree in computer science, Gavin is an expert in implementing new systems such as barcodes, tracking and live data capture, helping to improve efficiency and output

CAD system specialist, Adam Donaldson, will be responsible for the technical design of bespoke insulation systems. Having previously worked at AIS Technical, Adam is re-joining the firm after a spell working offshore in the oil and gas sector.

Managing Director at AIS Technical, Chris Evans, said: “Recent deals will see us producing more than five thousand additional insulation jackets and fabric expansion joint products annually"

“The unrivalled expertise of Ian, Gavin, Steve and Adam will help us to deliver this expansion, as well as enabling us to bring our products and services to new markets.