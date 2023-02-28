Jenn Neill, a qualified chartered rural surveyor, has joined the GSC Grays team at its office at the Cawledge Business Park.

She has provided professional advice to clients in the North East and Scottish Borders for over 10 years, and brings her experience in utility, infrastructure and renewable energy projects, as well as, telecoms, easement and wayleave negotiations to the Rural Land and Business team.

GSC Grays opened its Alnwick office in April 2017.

The Alnwick team of GSC Grays, including Jenn Neill (fourth from right).

Led by Ali Gray, the office has developed to include a team of six farm business consultants and three land agents providing an extensive range of farm and property management advice to clients in the region.

Jenn’s appointment coincides with news that two other new offices have opened in Kirkby Lonsdale and Penrith in Cumbria in response to strong client demand.

David Gray, chairman, GSC Grays said: “These are exciting and challenging times and our ambitious expansion plans are designed to deliver our expertise to an ever increasing number of clients. GSC Grays is all about offering a radically different and fresh approach.

“What sets GSC Grays apart is we have boots on the ground and our offices are staffed by experts who live and have knowledge of the local area and have strong understanding of the particular requirements of the regions they are serving.”

David Gray, Jenn Neill and Ali Gray.

Mr Gray continued: “We now employ over 120 members of staff in 12 offices across the north of England, but we believe it is our local approach which adds real value and long lasting relationships as we continue to grow and expand our team of experts.”

GSC Grays is providing farmers in the north of England free and independent advice through its Farm Business Advice Service (FBAS), funded by DEFRA to support farmers and land managers during the early years of the agricultural transition.

Farm businesses can receive free advice via a number of options including a one-to-one service (up to two and a half days of time), workshops, webinars and business group meetings providing follow on assistance.