A new trade park is to be created within the Lionheart Enterprise Park in Alnwick.

Developed by Northumberland Estates, the new park hopes to deliver many benefits for Alnwick and the surrounding area, including job creation and economic growth.

The 36,000 sq ft development is expected to be completed by spring 2023 and comprises six new, purpose-built premises, with a small number still available to let.

Established local business Hardy’s of Alnwick has confirmed it will relocate to the park, allowing the company to stay in the town it was founded and maintain its long-standing customer base.

John Henderson, commercial director of Pure Fishing (UK) and Hardy’s manufacturing director, said: “Hardy’s of Alnwick are proud to be working with Northumberland Estates to build a new, state-of-the-art facility in Alnwick to manufacture the finest fishing reels in the world.

“Alnwick is a large part of the company’s heritage, having been based in the town since it was founded in 1872 and this investment, which comes on the business’s 150th anniversary, means we can retain our local specialist workforce and presence here for many more years to come.”

Interest in the development reflects the desires of businesses to be located in Alnwick and this extra supply of space allows some of that demand to be met. Work will begin on the site this summer with the construction phases completed within 12 months.

Michael O Driscoll, commercial property investment director at Northumberland Estates said: “This is the latest phase of planned development and investment in Alnwick and we believe that as well as attracting new businesses, it will also help boost the surrounding area and further establish the town as a thriving trade, retail, tourist and leisure destination.”

Alnwick Trade Park is located at the new entrance to Lionheart Enterprise Park South, at the junction with Shilbottle Road. The new units are less than half-a-mile from the A1 and 1.5 miles from Alnwick town centre. Nearby occupiers include Howdens, Wolseley and MKM.

Nick Atkinson, director, HTA Real Estate said: “We have seen really strong interest from businesses in the trade counter and industrial sectors for this new development, and we hope to be in the position to confirm details of some of those occupiers in the coming months.”