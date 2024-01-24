Vicki Mordue with new finance manager Neil Wilson. Picture by Lee Dobson.

Finance manager Neil Wilson joins the team with a wealth of experience, having been the previous managing director of North East software firm Mandata.

Established in 2019 and currently based at Dissington Hall near Ponteland, Biodiverse Consulting has grown year-on-year and now has 16 team members.

Mr Wilson will be responsible for the streamlining of operations and services at the company, whilst also overseeing its on-going investment in software and technology.

He said: “I am delighted to have joined the team here at Biodiverse Consulting.

“Sharing their passion for balancing business with biodiversity, I feel incredibly inspired by their work to support nature’s recovery. With plans for exponential growth on the horizon, I am thrilled to be at the forefront of this exciting period.”

The consultancy helps companies in the built environment sector achieve sustainable and responsible development. It primarily provides ecology services and specialises in biodiversity net gain and nutrient neutrality.

Its clients include Dysart Developments, Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, Pegasus Homes, and The Wildlife Trusts.

Biodiverse Consulting’s founder and director, Vicki Mordue, said: “We enjoyed an incredibly successful year last year and we are thrilled to begin 2024 by welcoming Neil into our growing team – with mandatory changes to environmental legislation due to come into force in February, he joins us at a pivotal moment for our industry.