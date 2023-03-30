NatWest, Halifax, and HSBC have all announced closing dates for their branches in the town.

The NatWest branch on Park View will close on July 20, with the bank citing a 53% decrease in counter transactions from 2019 to 2022 as the reason for the closure.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

Halifax and NatWest will be closing their neighbouring branches in Whitley Bay this summer.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

The nearest alternative NatWest branch is nine miles away on Northumberland Street in Newcastle.

Halifax will close their Whitley Bay branch, located next door to NatWest, a month earlier on June 21.

Parent company Lloyds Banking Group will close the Lloyds Bank branch in Benton on July 17 as well.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: "Our customers are increasingly choosing to bank digitally.

“Our branches will continue to be an option for our customers, alongside our telephone services, mobile app and online bank.

“Customers can also use the local Post Office for their everyday banking."

There are also Halifax branches in Blyth and North Shields.

HSBC will stop operating their Whitley Road branch on May 2 after the location was among 114 UK branches announced to be closing.

Speaking at the time of the announcement in November 2022, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution Jackie Uhi said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.

“In addition to our branch network, customers can access services through the Post Office network, our Community Pop-ups and soon-to-come Banking Hubs, alongside Live Chat, social media and through telephone banking.”