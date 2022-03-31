National award for Northumberland travel agent

Left to right: Kerry Wafer, Lorraine Hood, James Askew, Donna Raji, Gemma Hunter, and Ian Mcewan.

Dawson & Sanderson, which has branches in Ashington, Blyth and Morpeth, won a coveted Platinum status in the annual Feefo 2021 Trusted Service awards.

The awards, created by customer insights technology company Feefo, are a showcase for those brands that go above and beyond.

The Platinum tier is for companies that achieve the outstanding feat of winning a Feefo Gold award three years in succession.

Chris Harrison, managing director at Dawson & Sanderson, said: “This national award is fabulous news and a tribute to our staff who have worked tirelessly these last two years during the pandemic.

"It is no mean feat to have excelled in the toughest of years to attain the highly coveted Platinum status.

“During 2021 our staff made sure that all our customers either rebooked their holiday or received the refunds in the quickest amount of time.

“Once holidays were back up and running, we offered every one of our customers help with passenger locator forms and booking tests.

"When customers collected their tickets, we made sure they had everything needed to make their travel as easy as possible.

"We gained a lot of new customers by offering this service.”

Steph Heasman, director of customer success at Feefo, said: “The Trusted Service awards recognise companies that provide genuinely outstanding customer experience.

“But this year has been like no other and it’s only right that we recognise the businesses that excelled despite the massive challenges of the pandemic.