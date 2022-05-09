Much-loved Cramlington garage undergoes £20,000 refurbishment

(From left) Lee Burns (kneeling), brothers Paul and Colin Battensby and Dale ‘Doc’ Jackson are welcoming Cramlington motorists as their garage enters a new era.

Cramlington Tyres & Repairs has undergone an external and internal refurbishment after a £20,000 investment deal with national automotive network First Stop.

Just one-year shy of its 40th anniversary, the garage has also seen staff training and a new online booking site.

The garage is run by brothers Colin and Paul Battensby after they took the helm following the death of their father Stan in 1986.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin said: “I remember when Dad first opened the place and he made his first sign from a piece of plywood and a paintbrush.

"He put a lot of love and effort into that little sign and hung it with pride above the forecourt.

“If he could see the place now, he’d be so proud and I don’t mind admitting that I wish he was here to see it.”

National network First Stop approached Colin to become a partner as part of its plan to open 220 centres by 2024.

Colin, 62, added: “So much has changed, but one thing that has stayed the same since Dad was here is the way we treat our customers.

"We try to make them feel valued and run through the best solutions for their vehicles, in line with the budgets they have in mind.

“We pride ourselves on making them feel welcome, never hiding any costs and being prompt and efficient with them from the moment they arrive on the forecourt.”

First Stop’s Retail Business Consultant Nick Salt said: “We are constantly on the lookout for garages that are synonymous with the local communities in which they serve, which are valued for providing an indispensable service.

“As someone who is local to the area, I have known of Cramlington Tyres & Repairs for many years and Colin and Paul were the first people I contacted.

"They’re good people who share our values, so we’re naturally thrilled to have them on board as we feel we’re a perfect fit for each other.”