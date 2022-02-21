M&S bidding to extend delivery times for Cramlington store

Marks & Spencer Simply Food store at Manor Walks Shopping Centre, Cramlington, has applied to extend the hours for deliveries.

The application looks to extend the current hours from 6.30am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 8.30am to 7pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays to 5am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 7pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Members of Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee are set to discuss the application at a meeting on Tuesday (February 22), which has been recommended for approval by planners.

The council has received one letter from a neighbouring property which said they had no issues with deliveries from 6.30am but that bin collections prior to 6.30am, which had happened, was unacceptable.