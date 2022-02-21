M&S bidding to extend delivery times for Cramlington store
Plans have been submitted to move forward the delivery times at a food store.
Marks and Spencer is looking to change the time slot for deliveries at its Simply Food store on Westmoorland Retail Park, in Cramlington.
The application looks to extend the current hours from 6.30am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 8.30am to 7pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays to 5am to 9pm, Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 7pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
Members of Cramlington, Bedlington and Seaton Valley Local Area Committee are set to discuss the application at a meeting on Tuesday (February 22), which has been recommended for approval by planners.
The council has received one letter from a neighbouring property which said they had no issues with deliveries from 6.30am but that bin collections prior to 6.30am, which had happened, was unacceptable.
Cramlington Town councillor Mark Swinburn said no deliveries before 6am should be allowed as to not disturb nearby residents.