The £3.8bn factory has been hailed as transformative for South East Northumberland, which suffers from high levels of deprivation and a lack of well-paid jobs, but the “negative global economic situation” and recent market turmoil has caused the project to stall.

It is hoped the project would create 3,000 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs. However, recent reports suggest the company is holding talks with a number of potential investors after possible supporters backed out.

Despite the issues, Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy remains confident the gigafactory will be built.

A CGI of the Britishvolt gigaplant in Cambois.

He said: “Many, many millions have already been invested. I am briefed that the management team are pursuing several opportunities that would give them the financial support they need to move the project into its next phases.

“I am in close and regular contact with the company, the government and the council and will continue to do all I can to bring these jobs to our area.”

The Financial Times has reported that Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors is among firms involved in talks which could include the sale of a minority stake or a full takeover, claiming Britishvolt faces collapse if it cannot secure fresh funds before Christmas.

However, the company declined to comment on the speculation.

Britishvolt spokesman Ben Kilbey said: “Company policy is to not comment on market speculation. The board of directors supports the company’s latest business plan, which has been refocused and sharpened given the negative global economic situation, and continues to have full confidence in the senior management team.

“We are actively working on several potential scenarios that offer the stability needed to enable us to carry on building a strong and viable British battery cell R&D and manufacturing business.