MP seeks survey feedback from businesses in north Northumberland

Businesses are being asked to take part in a survey being carried out by Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
By Ian Smith
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
She has launched the North Northumberland Business Survey and is looking for feedback.

She said: “Whether you're one of the over a quarter of local businesses in retail, food, accommodation and recreation – showing the importance of hospitality businesses for our local tourism industry – or based on a high street, business park or from home, if you own or run a business in our constituency – or if you're self-employed – I want to hear from you please!

“Do let me know if you'd like to receive more information from me on exporting or expanding, or if you've encountered any specific issues I can make the Secretary of State for Business and Trade and Chancellor of the Exchequer aware of.

“Please do share with your neighbouring businesses too, so we can build the biggest picture of our local business economy.”

Visit https://www.teamtrevelyan.co.uk/business

