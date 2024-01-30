Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ian Lavery, The Labour MP for Wansbeck, claimed the project to build a massive factory on the Cambois site was no closer to coming to fruition than it was when the plans were first announced.

Startup firm Britishvolt had planned to build a £3.8bn electric car battery gigafactory on the site until it went into administration in January last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britishvolt was then taken over by Australian battery startup Recharge Industries, but the firm and its parent company Scale Facilitation, run by entrepreneur David Collard, have suffered a series of setbacks since.

A CGI of the proposed Britishvolt plant at Cambois. (Photo by Britishvolt)

This led to EY extending the administration of the firm for another year in December, partly because the final payment from Recharge for the Britishvolt takeover, due in August, had not yet been paid.

According to Mr Lavery, people in Northumberland were “justified in their scepticism” about the project and its promised jobs, and “have been let down” by “ambitious promises” that have not been delivered.

He said: “When Britishvolt initially announced its intention to build, the government touted it as ‘exactly what levelling up looks like.’ However, four years later, the site remains eerily quiet and we are no closer to producing a battery than when the project was first announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a nation, we are in dire need of the green technology that this site could bring, and its significance to our area cannot be underestimated.

“This region has suffered from prolonged stagnation, and the anticipated jobs are crucial.

“The government must step in to prevent the further decline of south east Northumberland, taking action to break the logjam hindering the development of what could be the premier industrial site in western Europe.”

A government spokesperson said: “We remain committed to securing the best outcome for the site and will continue to work with the local authority to achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of the Advanced Manufacturing Plan, we have announced over £2bn of capital and R&D funding to 2030, boosting the UK’s competitiveness and unlocking strategic investments in our automotive industry.”

The government said it could not comment further due to commercial sensitivities.