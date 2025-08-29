Members of the local business community gathered in Alnwick to hear two of the region's political leaders address their concerns.

Alnwick Business Forum invited North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, and North Northumberland MP David Smith to the event which was hosted at Quotient Sciences by their Principal Research Fellow Dr Stephen Byard.

The Q&A session was led by Reshma Begum, development manager of the North-East England Federation of Small Businesses.

Topics covered included the proposal of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) educational hub in Alnwick, stimulating economic growth in the town and the establishment of a Community Enterprise organisation.

Dr Stephen Byard from Quotient Sciences, Cllr John Humphries, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and MP David Smith. Picture: Jane Coltman

The transport issues of people living in small isolated rural communities and the dualling of the A1 were also discussed, with Labour leaders insisting an upgrade of the route is ‘not off the table’.

Around 90 representatives of the local business and council communities attended the meeting including a number of students.

Cllr John Humphries, Alnwick’s deputy mayor, said: “The event generated productive discussion about the benefits of a co-ordinated approach between the different agencies and it was particularly gratifying to see a number of students from schools across the region as they are the future of their communities.

"I hope that they are able to take positives from this meeting to share with their friends and colleagues to help build that future. We must do all we can to encourage these young people to stay and live and work in Alnwick and give them positive reasons to return to Alnwick after their further education.”

Dr Byard commented: “It was an absolute pleasure and a privilege to host the Alnwick Business Forum, particularly with North East mayor Kim McGuinness and David Smith MP for North Northumberland participating in a Q&A session.

"The event was extremely well attended with lots of positive discussion, giving local businesses an opportunity to constructively discuss shaping the future.

"Equally, I was delighted to welcome some of our sixth form work experience students to the event, from schools around the region, who also engaged in the discussions whilst gaining first-hand experience of local business events.”