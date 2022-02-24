Mountain Warehouse signs five-year lease at Morpeth shopping centre
Outdoor clothing specialist Mountain Warehouse has signed a lease for a further five years at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.
Customers have visited from far and wide to take advantage of the store’s popular outdoor clothing and equipment since its opening in March 2011.
Mountain Warehouse is located in the centre of Sanderson Arcade, which is currently at 100 per cent retail occupancy rate, in-between Barluga bar and restaurant and fashion retailer Phase Eight.
Centre manager Lottie Thompson said: “Mountain Warehouse is one of our core retailers within the Arcade and is a great asset for tourists visiting Northumberland who want to explore all the fantastic countryside we have on offer here in the county.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the store get even busier over the next few years.”