Mountain Warehouse is now open in Alnwick
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Located at the Willowburn Retail Park next door to The Northumbrian Food Hall, the 4,600 sq ft store now features womenswear, menswear kids wear, footwear and equipment all spread on one floor.
A Mountain Warehouse spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Alnwick, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog!”
This autumn, bestsellers such as waterproof jackets, walking boots, and everything families need for their next outdoor adventure will feature in the store.
In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, customers will also be able to browse the latest collections by Animal – a coastal lifestyle brand that offers organic cotton tees and hoodies, featuring their famous Animal logo, as well as ski wear and accessories.
The opening of the shop has created seven new jobs in the local area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.