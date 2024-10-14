Mountain Warehouse is now open in Alnwick

By Lauren Coulson
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:17 BST
UK outdoor retailer, Mountain Warehouse, has opened its first store in Alnwick.

Located at the Willowburn Retail Park next door to The Northumbrian Food Hall, the 4,600 sq ft store now features womenswear, menswear kids wear, footwear and equipment all spread on one floor.

A Mountain Warehouse spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Alnwick, and excited to share our passion for adventure and great value outdoor gear for all the family, even the dog!”

This autumn, bestsellers such as waterproof jackets, walking boots, and everything families need for their next outdoor adventure will feature in the store.

Mountain Warehouse in Alnwick is now open.

In addition to the Mountain Warehouse ranges, customers will also be able to browse the latest collections by Animal – a coastal lifestyle brand that offers organic cotton tees and hoodies, featuring their famous Animal logo, as well as ski wear and accessories.

The opening of the shop has created seven new jobs in the local area.

