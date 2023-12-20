A Morpeth-based recruitment firm’s unique business model has resulted in a sharp surge in turnover during a “sensational” 2023.

Talentheads’ rapid growth has seen the company’s client list expand and there has been a flurry of new appointments during the past 12 months.

Founder Sam Spoors was also named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ by the North East Chamber of Commerce.

The business moved into a more spacious base at Sanderson Arcade earlier this year amid growing demand for its bespoke approach to recruitment and talent development.

Sam said: “Recruitment had largely become stale, with both firms and in-house teams often focused on just filling vacancies at any cost, so I launched Talentheads to flip that on its head.

“Instead, we embed ourselves within our clients’ business to understand their culture, needs and values to find individuals that don’t just have a great CV, but who also have the right approach and belief system for that business.

“We’ve enjoyed a sensational 2023 that has resulted in growth across the board, while our clients are all thrilled with the people we’ve helped to recruit.”

The great year is headlined by a 59 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover.

Despite Sam’s own personal award success, she attributes much of the firm’s growth to her “magnificent” team – and one which has swollen considerably during what has been the firm’s most successful year to date.

High demand has allowed Sam to make seven key new hires, while three of her team have received promotions during 2023.

This year also saw Talentheads launch its ‘More Than a Number’ campaign, which seeks to remind both employers and employees that people are not just a statistic and that there should be no excuse for failing to hire the right person.

“Nobody benefits from a bad hire, yet all too often, in-house teams and recruitment agencies are missing the point for a successful appointment,” added Sam.