In-house recruitment specialist Talentheads worked with the Wooler visitor attraction to provide recruitment services ahead of its opening in March.

Since being hired to manage recruitment in May 2022, Talentheads has so far filled over 50 roles across Ad Gefrin’s operation and continues to work in partnership.

Ad Gefrin co-founder Eileen Ferguson said: “We chose Talentheads due to the team’s unique approach to recruitment and the energy and enthusiasm they displayed for Ad Gefrin.

The Talentheads team.

“We’re delighted that the best solution for our recruitment is a fellow business based in the heart of Northumberland. It’s really important to us that everything we do promotes and supports our local community.

“We’re passionate about, and are committed, to creating long-term sustainable jobs, and Talentheads share this passion.”

Ad Gefrin includes an Anglo-Saxon museum, bistro, and shop, and will also be home to the first Northumbrian English Single Malt Whisky.

Talentheads’ founder and recruitment manager Sam Spoors, who launched the consultancy in 2020, said: “As a Northumberland-based business with a head office in Morpeth, we couldn’t be prouder to be working with Ad Gefrin to add yet another string to our beautiful county’s bow.