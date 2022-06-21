The Office has been named South East Northumberland’s Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year, and overall Northumberland Pub of the Year for 2022.

The prestigious certificates were handed over on Tuesday night and it was standing room only as regulars crammed in to see their favourite pub crowned.

The overall gong means it is through to the regional finals, so it is up against award-winners in Tyneside, Sunderland and South Tyneside, Durham, Darlington and Cleveland. And if the pub wins that, it will go through to the national finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right, The Office team Gillian North, Natalie Grenfell and landlady Andrea Johnson with CAMRA branch chairman Paul Hillhouse.

The awards are decided by the 2,000 Tyneside and Northumberland members of CAMRA.

The Office is based in Chantry Plance and despite its small size, has a big heart and a loyal clientele.

Landlady Andrea Johnson said: “Thankyou to everyone who has voted and who keeps voting for us. And thankyou to the team, without whom I wouldn’t have a pub. They do so much for me.

"But most of all I am thankful to the regulars who make this pub what it is. I really do appreciate you – thankyou from the bottom of my heart.”

The Office pub in Chantry Place, Morpeth.

There was plenty of clapping, cheers and shouts of “well done” when the certificates were handed over by CAMRA branch chairman Paul Hillhouse to The Office team.