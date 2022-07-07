Morpeth pub gets five-star hygiene rating

The Electrical Wizard in Morpeth. Picture from Google.

The pub in Newmarket has been awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs – including how well-managed the food preparation at the premises is – across the county.

The Electrical Wizard’s manager, Kelly Graham, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all times and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”