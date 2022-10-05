The Morpeth Pony Club Mounted Games team is competing in the final of the Prince Philip Cup at the NEC in Birmingham.

Competing at the show will be Grace Walton and Gem, Alice Randall and Beauty, Olivia Bell and Lucca, Jess Alexander and Topaz, and Elliott Kirby and Denny.

Each pony will have Silvermoor Lite haylage to enjoy at Birmingham, and a selection of small treat products and boredom breakers for when they are stabled between competing

Morpeth Pony Club Mounted Games team.

provided by Silvermoor.

Parent and organiser Jilly Bell said: “The team have been so overwhelmed by the kindness, generosity and support from local businesses which have made this amazing experience so much easier.

"We are truly grateful to Silvermoor for supplying our teams ponies with top quality haylage, treatises, swingers and grassabix to ensure that they are well fed and occupied whilst at HOYS.”

Ralph Thompson, Silvermoor’s managing director, added: “We know how stressful organising a trip of this magnitude can be and how much of a financial burden it can be for all those involved.

“As a business based just outside of Morpeth, we were really keen to get involved and give something back to the next generation of equestrians.”