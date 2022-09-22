The Northumbria University graduates are among six trainee recruits joining the team at Muckle LLP, bringing its trainee tally to 12.

This new intake of trainees will complete two years of training at Muckle, splitting their time into six-month stints across practice areas including corporate finance, commercial, property, employment, dispute resolution, banking, and construction.

Katharine, taking her first seat in the corporate team, said: “It’s exciting to have started in corporate; it’s a busy team working with high-profile clients and a buzzing atmosphere in which to work. Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly, and I look forward to my future here.”

Back row: Tom Seed, Georgia Barber, Katharine Ronn, managing partner Jason Wainwright. Front row: Jess Gray, Cameron Horton, Sophie Cragg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom has joined the construction team and said: “I’m really happy to be starting my career here at Muckle. I’m impressed by how helpful and knowledgeable everyone is, which has made it so easy to settle in and start contributing.”

Jason Wainwright, managing partner at Muckle, said: “We’re committed to growth, and it’s important to us that we invest in the future. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, so we concentrate on attracting, developing, and supporting talented people.

“To be welcoming more young talent to the Muckle family is hugely exciting for us all, and I’m confident there is no shortage of stimulating work experience to come for the trainees. We welcome our newcomers and feel confident they’ll enjoy their careers here.”