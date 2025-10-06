Morpeth opticians relaunches hearcare services as store invests in its offering

A Morpeth opticians has relaunched its audiology function as it celebrates an impressive investment in its facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specsavers Morpeth, based on the town’s Bridge Street, relaunched its hearcare services on Wednesday 1 October with prospective customers invited to find out more about what is on offer from Specsavers’ experts.

The services will be available twice a week with a testing clinic on Wednesdays and ear wax removal on Sundays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managed by audiology director Gemma Roberts, who is also a partner at the Specsavers Stockton store, the team will consist of audiologists Zoe Lancaster and Helen Thomas, and ear wax removal specialist Lee Bernard.

Gemma Roberts, Audiology Director, with a hearing dog on the launch day.

Gemma says: ‘We are delighted to be revamping these services for the people of Morpeth.

‘Our services such as hearing device fittings and ear wax removal are already very popular in the Stockton store and we anticipate there to be lots of interest in the Morpeth community, too.’

Hearing loss is experienced by millions of people in the UK and affects people of all ages. Everyone's hearing is unique. That's why Specsavers carries out comprehensive hearing checks to better understand each person’s individual hearing profile.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also means Specsavers’ hearing experts can help people find the right hearing devices to rediscover the sounds they may be missing.

If you’ve noticed any signs of hearing loss in yourself, or in a loved one, you can check your hearing online or visit your local store for a hearing check.

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Morpeth store, visit, call 01670 500 180 or go to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/morpeth.