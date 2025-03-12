Morpeth opticians boosts services with £160K investment
Located at 17 Bridge Street, the store has been upgraded and now has a revamped look and feel with a new contact lenses test room being added as well as new illuminated wall displays which showcase the variety of frames and styles available to customers.
To ensure a quality service for those who are looking to have contact lenses fitted, the store has welcomed the addition of a third test room, which is dedicated solely to contact lens services. The two existing test rooms have also been upgraded along with the staff area, ensuring that both staff and customers have the optimal experience when in store.
Ross Jennings, dispensing director of Specsavers Morpeth, says: ‘We have invested an impressive £160K into the store to ensure that we are giving customers the best experience and care when they come to us.
‘Being able to offer vital services to the community is something we are immensely proud of, and this investment in upgrading the store is proof of our continued commitment to our existing and potential customers alike.
‘We are looking forward to welcoming our current, and new customers, to our fresh new look store.’
Specsavers instore experts are trained to help every customer find a style to suit you and has a solution for everyone’s unique style challenges because staff are trained and committed to helping every customer find a style and shape to leave every customer feeling confident for every occasion.
Specsavers Morpeth is open seven days a week from 9am to 5.30pm with optical and audiology services on offer. To book an appointment, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/morpeth or call 01670 500180.