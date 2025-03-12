Morpeth opticians boosts services with £160K investment

Morpeth Specsavers has invested £160K to upgrade the store and its services to ensure the best experience for its customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at 17 Bridge Street, the store has been upgraded and now has a revamped look and feel with a new contact lenses test room being added as well as new illuminated wall displays which showcase the variety of frames and styles available to customers.

To ensure a quality service for those who are looking to have contact lenses fitted, the store has welcomed the addition of a third test room, which is dedicated solely to contact lens services. The two existing test rooms have also been upgraded along with the staff area, ensuring that both staff and customers have the optimal experience when in store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Jennings, dispensing director of Specsavers Morpeth, says: ‘We have invested an impressive £160K into the store to ensure that we are giving customers the best experience and care when they come to us.

Specsavers Morpeth has seen £160K invested in upgrading the shope

‘Being able to offer vital services to the community is something we are immensely proud of, and this investment in upgrading the store is proof of our continued commitment to our existing and potential customers alike.

‘We are looking forward to welcoming our current, and new customers, to our fresh new look store.’

Specsavers instore experts are trained to help every customer find a style to suit you and has a solution for everyone’s unique style challenges because staff are trained and committed to helping every customer find a style and shape to leave every customer feeling confident for every occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specsavers Morpeth is open seven days a week from 9am to 5.30pm with optical and audiology services on offer. To book an appointment, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/morpeth or call 01670 500180.