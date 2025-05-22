A Morpeth mum has turned determination into enterprise with the launch of her new cleaning company.

After struggling to find flexible employment that worked around her family life and being rejected from various job applications, Claire Tierney decided to take matters into her own hands.

With a mop in one hand and a business plan in the other, she has launched Morpeth Pro Cleaning Services – which offers everything from regular domestic cleans to deep clean transformations.

Claire said: “I’ve always been a grafter, but after countless knockbacks and inflexible roles, I knew it was time to back myself.

Claire Tierney, owner of Morpeth Pro Cleaning Services.

“I wanted to build something reliable, professional and local, a service people could really trust.”

Morpeth Pro Cleaning Services is already earning a reputation for its high standards, friendly approach and attention to detail. Claire’s clients include busy households, working professionals and business owners looking for a dependable, thorough clean.

With two teenagers and a couple of furry friends at home, Claire understands how hectic life can get and how important it is to have a clean, calm space to come back to and relax.

She said that her mission is to take the pressure off her clients and give them back precious time.

Claire added: “I’m proud to show my kids what’s possible when you put your mind to something. This is just the beginning.”

To find out more or book a service, go to the Morpeth Pro Cleaning Services Facebook page or email [email protected]