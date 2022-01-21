Morpeth man starts trainee solicitor role at firm
Chris Gibson has started his official role as a trainee solicitor at David Auld & Co, based in his home town of Morpeth.
While continuing to learn on the job and acting for clients, he will be able to jump the final hurdle and qualify as fully qualified solicitor in 18 months.
Managing partner David Bawn said: “Chris is a local lad and has shown great commitment to his clients and the firm, and we are really pleased he is starting the next stage of his legal career. He will go far.”
Chris said: “This is a firm that has been in my life since 2007 and I am immensely grateful to have been afforded the opportunity to begin my legal career at one of the most established firms in Northumberland.”
Partner and training principal Steve Frake added: “We are looking forward to continuing Chris’ training and to giving him more experience in different areas of law so that he will be better placed to advise our clients.”