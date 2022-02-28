Morpeth firm welcomes new associate

From left, David Auld & Co Partner Steve Frake, David Bawn and Chris Pace.

Chris Pace joins from a North East law firm and will be advising clients in the sensitive area of divorce and separation, including dealing with issues regarding children.

Managing Partner David Bawn said “Chris is a breath of fresh air for the team and has hit the ground running, dealing with clients who need urgent advice.

“He is experienced and capable, and I have full confidence he will deliver for our clients.”

Chris said: “It was important for me to work for a firm that is fully embedded in its community, providing this important service for those in the local area when in need.