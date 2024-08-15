Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morpeth-based recruitment firm Talentheads has been announced as headline sponsor of Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Ladies Day.

The popular fundraiser returns on Friday, September 6 (10am - 4.30pm) at the Hilton Gateshead, Newcastle following a sell-out 2023 which saw 250 business leaders from across the region come out in force to raise awareness and an almighty £30,000 for the charity.

Sam Spoors, founder and managing director, Talentheads said: “Personally linked to the lives of several of our team, we are so proud to support a charity that we so genuinely care and are passionate about.”

Sara Grix, regional fundraising officer, Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “We are absolutely thrilled to return with our popular Ladies Day again this year, the support we’ve had from businesses and the B2B community overall has been magnificent.”

Ladies Day 2023.

Hollywood Glam will be the theme of the day and an action-packed agenda includes local pop-up retailers, panel discussions, fantastic raffles, a live auction and sumptuous dining.