Morpeth depot 'proud to be playing our part' in company's recycling milestone

The Morpeth depot of Wiltshire Farm Foods has been part of the company’s environmentally-friendly initiative that involves collecting and recycling meal trays through its closed-loop system.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:04 GMT
After just two years of operation, the ready meal provider has announced it has now recycled more than 15million of its trays nationwide within this process.

Washed, used trays are collected directly from customers in Northumberland and Tyneside and then sent back to a specialist recycling facility in Durham. Here, they are recycled into brand new trays, which are then distributed back to the company for use.

Robbie Jones, owner of the site in Morpeth, is proud of the positive environmental efforts the company is making and the high engagement seen from local customers.

Ian Lavery and Lee Sheppard of Wiltshire Farm Foods pictured during the Wansbeck MP's visit to the company's Morpeth depot earlier this year.Ian Lavery and Lee Sheppard of Wiltshire Farm Foods pictured during the Wansbeck MP's visit to the company's Morpeth depot earlier this year.
He said: “Our customers thoroughly enjoy taking part in this process, with many of them comparing it to when the milkman used to collect their empty milk bottles.

“We know that they feel reassured in the knowledge that they are doing the right thing for the environment to support future generations.

“We’re proud to be playing our part in this pioneering initiative and hope to keep encouraging even more of our customers to take part.”

The company added that the latest RECOUP Household Plastic Packaging Collection Survey showed around 47 per cent of plastic placed into household recycling is then sent abroad for processing with uncertain results.

Comparatively, Wiltshire Farm Foods guarantees that 100 per cent of the trays collected back will be recycled into new trays in the UK.

