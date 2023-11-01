Morpeth depot 'proud to be playing our part' in company's recycling milestone
After just two years of operation, the ready meal provider has announced it has now recycled more than 15million of its trays nationwide within this process.
Washed, used trays are collected directly from customers in Northumberland and Tyneside and then sent back to a specialist recycling facility in Durham. Here, they are recycled into brand new trays, which are then distributed back to the company for use.
Robbie Jones, owner of the site in Morpeth, is proud of the positive environmental efforts the company is making and the high engagement seen from local customers.
He said: “Our customers thoroughly enjoy taking part in this process, with many of them comparing it to when the milkman used to collect their empty milk bottles.
“We know that they feel reassured in the knowledge that they are doing the right thing for the environment to support future generations.
“We’re proud to be playing our part in this pioneering initiative and hope to keep encouraging even more of our customers to take part.”
The company added that the latest RECOUP Household Plastic Packaging Collection Survey showed around 47 per cent of plastic placed into household recycling is then sent abroad for processing with uncertain results.
Comparatively, Wiltshire Farm Foods guarantees that 100 per cent of the trays collected back will be recycled into new trays in the UK.