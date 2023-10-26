Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The campaign, from Talentheads, is called ‘More than a Number’ and, according to the firm’s founder Sam Spoors, the aim is to end the ‘transactional and numbers based’ recruitment trend of filling vacancies with the quickest and simplest solution.

“Recruitment is a real skill, but far too many firms in the sector simply view their job as filling a job vacancy to tick a box,” said Sam.

“That’s unfair to both the candidate and the company as neither party benefits.

“Too often we find companies have been saddled with staff that don’t fit in with the firm’s values, and vice-versa, which suggests the recruiter has simply seen the candidate as nothing more than a number – and that’s why this campaign is so important.

“It aims to serve as a wake-up call to those who are employing to do what has always been integral to Talentheads, and that is to find the right candidates – not just any candidates.”

Launched by Sam in 2020, the company has enjoyed year-on-year growth while attracting a legion of loyal clients who have been wowed by the firm’s unique approach to recruitment.

The team at Talentheads embed themselves within a client’s company so that it truly understands both that firm’s culture and needs in order to find team members that are more than just a CV.

The bespoke approach has resulted in growth of over 300 per cent, a rapidly expanding team and a string of awards – with Sam recently named Entrepreneur of the Year by the North East Chamber of Commerce.

And it has shown Sam that her firm’s unique approach is the “shot in the arm” the recruitment industry needs.

“The approach needs to change and those recruiting need to take a more rounded look at both the needs of the company and the employee, and I’m proud that we are leading the way,” she said.

