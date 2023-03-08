Pinky’s Nail Boutique has been at the centre since joining in November 2010, when the business was first set up by Jenny Bennett.

Found within Austin House, the popular nail bar offers a variety of high-quality treatments. Specialising in nail treatments, the company has grown its offer over the years – adding new services to its beauty menu such as pedicures, lash extensions, lash and brow tints, lash and brow lifts, waxing, threading and facials.

After noticing a high demand for nail art after the Covid-19 lockdowns, with customers asking for more intricate designs, the business decided to expand its offering and introduce nail art to its treatments.

Members of 'Team Pinky’s' from left, Beth Smith, Jenny Bennett and Laura Nelson.

All of its nail art is hand painted and customers are encouraged to bring in their chosen designs for inspiration.

A key part of its offering is the attention to detail and intimate experience delivered by the small team, allowing customers to build relationships with every employee.

Jenny Bennett, owner of Pinky’s Nail Boutique, said: “We love being situated at Sanderson Arcade as it is a central location and has easy access for our customers with parking and lift access.”

“We are also really thankful to all our lovely customers, especially the ones who have been with us from the beginning.”

When asked about the possibly of expansion, she added: “At the moment, we are loving working in our smaller salon to keep that friendly and intimate feel so have no plans to expand, although I would not rule out opening another salon in another area in the future.”

Pink is the colour on the minds of the Sanderson Arcade team at the moment as towards the end of the month, the centre will be installing its popular display in the gallery – with pink blossom hung throughout the walkway until the end of June.

