Ben Moralee.

A Northumberland construction learner has reached the final of a national competition to find the UK’s top up-and-coming trade talent.

Ben Moralee took first place in the regional qualifier of SkillBuild and will now head to the national final in Milton Keynes in November where he will compete in the dry lining category.

The 18-year-old studies with Northumberland Skills, Northumberland County Council’s post-16 learning provider, at their Construction and Building Services Campus in Seghill and is a second-year apprentice with Lawson and Cowell.

Ben, from Morpeth, said: "Participating in SkillBuild has been an incredible experience. The competition was intense, and it pushed me to apply everything I've learned during my apprenticeship.

“I'm grateful for the support from Northumberland Skills and Lawson and Cowell, which helped me prepare for this event. Winning the regional qualifier is a huge achievement, and I'm looking forward to competing in the national final."

Stevan Dawson, construction lecturer at Northumberland Skills, said: “I am so proud of Ben. Throughout his training and the competition, Ben has been confident and dedicated to improving his skills. His positive attitude and dedication have truly paid off.”

Stephen Lawson, director at Lawson and Cowell, said: “We are so thrilled that Ben’s professional skills are being recognised – he is ready to represent not only our business, but Northumberland Skills and the future of our industry on the national stage.”

The skills campus is one of the council’s flagship projects to invest in plugging the skills gap and making sure the region has the skilled workforce it needs to meet the needs of business and grow the economy.

The council also recently opened the £1.4m Northumberland Skills Welding and Fabrication Training Centre in the Port of Blyth and a new campus at the nearby Energy £11m Central Learning Centre is set to open in September, offering courses focussed on the renewable energy sector.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Cabinet Member for Inspiring Young People, said: “This is fantastic news and we wish Ben the best of luck in the final.

“This is exactly why we are investing in our Northumberland Skills campuses, so that our young people, and learners of all ages, have the opportunity to develop their skills and take advantage of the opportunities these growing sectors have to offer.”